PA blasts Guatemala's 'shameful' decision

PA foreign ministry blasts Guatemala for announcing that it will move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority on Monday blasted Guatemala over its announcement that it would move its embassy to Jerusalem, describing it as "shameful".

"It's a shameful and illegal act that goes totally against the wishes of church leaders in Jerusalem" and violates a non-binding UN General Assembly resolution condemning the U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the PA’s foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

"The state of Palestine considers this as a flagrant act of hostility against the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and international law," it added.

"The state of Palestine will act with regional and international partners to oppose this illegal decision," the statement said.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced on Sunday night he had given instructions to move the country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

In a short post on his official Facebook account, Morales said he decided to move the embassy from Tel Aviv after talking to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about the issue.

Earlier on Monday, Netanyahu hailed Guatemala’s decision, saying other nations would also follow Washington's lead.

"Other countries will recognize Jerusalem and announce the relocation of their embassies. A second country did it and I repeat it: there will be others, it's just the start and it's important," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We are waiting for you here in Jerusalem," Netanyahu told Morales.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely told Arutz Sheva on Monday that Guatemala’s announcement was just the beginning and that other countries are expected to follow suit and move their embassies to Jerusalem.

Guatemala's announcement came after the UN General Assembly last week approved a motion rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Guatemala was of the nine countries to have voted against the resolution.