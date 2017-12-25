'US, Guatemala are just the start'

PM Netanyahu says Guatemala's decision to follow US lead on Jerusalem further sign even more countries will move their embassies to capital.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday hailed the decision by Guatemala to move its embassy to Jerusalem, saying other nations would also follow Washington's lead.

"Other countries will recognize Jerusalem and announce the relocation of their embassies. A second country did it and I repeat it: there will be others, it's just the start and it's important," Netanyahu said in a statement.

"We are waiting for you here in Jerusalem," Netanyahu told Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales

In a short post on his official Facebook account Sunday night, Morales said he decided to move the embassy from Tel Aviv after talking to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about the issue.

Morales’s announcement follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

At the time, Trump also announced he had instructed the State Department to begin the process of moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a process which is expected to take several years.

Guatemala's announcement on Sunday came after the UN General Assembly approved a motion rejecting US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.