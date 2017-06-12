White House: Trump will give speech on Jerusalem tomorrow

White House press secretary says Trump will give speech regarding Jerusalem Wednesday, won't go into details.

U.S. President Donald Trump will give a speech on Wednesday in which he will announce whether he intends to press ahead with plans to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, the White House said on Tuesday.

"I know there have been a lot of questions regarding the president's decision on Jerusalem," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told a media briefing, according to the AFP news agency.

"Tomorrow, the president will deliver remarks regarding his action," she added.

"I'm not going to get ahead of the president's remarks," Sanders stressed when asked whether Trump would heed the advice of allies warning that moving the embassy could spark widespread unrest in the Middle East.

Her remarks came following a report earlier on Tuesday which stated that Trump will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel in Wednesday’s speech and will also announce the beginning of the process of moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but will sign the waiver which would delay the move by another six months.

The report in the New York Times followed conversations between Trump and Middle Eastern leaders, including Jordanian King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump reportedly informed Abbas that the embassy would be relocated to Jerusalem in another phone conversation.

Trump missed Monday’s deadline to sign the presidential waiver delaying the relocation of the embassy as every president has done since 1995 – including Trump himself this past June.

A White House spokesperson confirmed to Arutz Sheva on Tuesday that "no action was taken on the waiver on Monday. We will share a decision on the waiver in the coming days."