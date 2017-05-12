Report: Trump to recognize Jerusalem, embassy move to come later

US president said to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, need time to carry out logistics of moving embassy.

US President Trump will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel in a speech tomorrow (Wednesday), The New York Times reported.

According to the Times, Trump will also announce the beginning of the process of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but he is expected to sign the Security Waiver which would delay the move by another six months.

US officials stated that the reasons for signing the waiver are logistical in nature and that the time was necessary to make the transition from Tel Aviv to new offices in Jerusalem.

The Times report follows conversations between President Trump and Middle Eastern leaders, including Jordanian King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Trump reportedly informed Abbas that the embassy would be relocated to Jerusalem in another phone conversation.

"Trump informed the 'president' of his intention to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem," the Wafa news agency reported.

Abbas reportedly told Trump that he would not accept a Palestinian Arab state unless eastern Jerusalem was the capital of the new state, saying that the PA's "firm" position is that “there is no Palestinian state without East Jerusalem as its capital."

Trump called King Abdullah Tuesday evening and informed him of "his intention to move forward with transferring the embassy of the United States to Jerusalem", the palace said in a statement.

The statement said the king warned Trump of "the danger of taking any decision outside the context of a comprehensive solution that establishes a Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem".

"Jerusalem is the key to achieving peace and stability in the region and the world," the statement added.

Trump also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Neither the US government nor the Israeli government have released any details of their conversations. Several US officials have stated that the Palestinian Arab leadership misunderstood the president's statements during his conversation with Abbas.