Islamic Jihad: Arab League undermining 'resistance'

Islamic Jihad spokesman claims the Arab League does not side with “Palestine” and seeks to undermine the anti-Israeli resistance front.

A spokesman for the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on Saturday slammed the Arab League’s stance on “Palestine”, accusing the organization of seeking to undermine the anti-Israeli resistance front.

Speaking to the Iranian Tasnim news agency, the spokesman, Davoud Shihab, claimed that addressing the Palestinian issue is not on the agenda of the Arab League.

Instead, he added, leveling “heavy accusations” against the resistance front is high on the agenda of the Arab League.

The spokesman went on to say that in a recent meeting of the Arab League in Riyadh, no comments were made in condemnation of Israel.

However, he deplored, sanctions have been imposed on Iran, Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance due to their support for the Palestinian nation.

Last month, the Arab League met in Cairo and denounced the Lebanese Hezbollah organization as a "terrorist organization". The organization also announced its intention to turn to the UN Security Council to discuss Iran's intervention in the region.

The meeting of the Arab League was held at the request of Saudi Arabia, amid growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, its regional rival.

The tensions increased after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation in a speech he gave from Riyadh, citing the influence of Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah as one of the reasons for his decision.

Following his announcement, Saudi Arabia, which is Iran's regional rival, said that Lebanon had declared war against it because of “aggression” against the Kingdom by Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi reiterated Tehran’s policy to support “Palestine’s resistance against the Zionist regime of Israel” and said plots to consign the Palestinian cause to oblivion will get nowhere.