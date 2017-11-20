Arab League: Hezbollah is a terror group

Arab foreign ministers refer to Hezbollah as a terrorist group, blast Iran's actions in the region.

Arab foreign ministers on Sunday described the Lebanese Hezbollah organization as a "terrorist organization" and announced their intention to turn to the UN Security Council to discuss Iran's intervention in the region.

Speaking at a press conference in Cairo following a meeting of Arab foreign ministers, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that there was a consensus among Arab states against Iranian policy in the region.

"We are not declaring war on Iran at this stage and we are taking gradual steps," stressed Aboul Gheit. "I hope that the message will reach Iran and that it will change its behavior in the region."

He accused Iran of being responsible for the firing of missiles from Yemen towards Saudi cities in an attempt to harm Saudi Arabia's national security, of interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries and of spreading destruction and hatred.

Sunday’s meeting of the Arab League was held at the request of Saudi Arabia, amid growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, its regional rival.

The tensions increased after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation in a speech he gave from Riyadh, citing the influence of Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah as one of the reasons for his decision.

Following his announcement, Saudi Arabia, which is Iran's regional rival, said that Lebanon had declared war against it because of “aggression” against the Kingdom by Hezbollah.

The Saudi request for an Arab League meeting was based on a missile the Sunni-ruled kingdom says its air defenses intercepted near Riyadh after being fired from Yemen on November 4.

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen, and it has accused the Iran-backed rebels of firing the missile.

Iran has denies any involvement in the missile attack, with President Hassan Rouhani warning that the Islamic Republic's "might" would fend off any challenge.