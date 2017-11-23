'Future security agreements will be tougher'

Former Foreign Ministry Director General says Israel learned the hard way not to compromise on its security needs.

Dr. Dore Gold, who served until last year as Director General of Israel's Foreign Ministry and heads the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, said the next diplomatic agreement Israel makes will be based first of and foremost on broad agreement with the Arab states.

Speaking at a StandWithUS event in in New York, Dr. Gold remarked that any future peace agreements between Israel and its Arab neighbors will be more difficult to negotiate than were past deals.

"The US government must understand this," he emphasized. "We learned lessons from past negotiations. The people of Israel want peace, but peace with security. Unfortunately, Israel has learned the hard way that if it does not insist on its vital interests, it invites the next wave of violence."

Gold also rejected claims that Israel has been isolated politically, saying that reality in fact shows the complete opposite. Proving his point, he noted his own recent visits to Africa and South America, as well the warming ties between Israel and Sunni Arab states.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has built positivie relationships with India, China, the EU Eastern European nations, Azerbijan and other Asiatic states.