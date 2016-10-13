Dore Gold quits Foreign Ministry

Director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Dore Gold announced his plans on Thursday to step down from his position, telling Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu – who also serves as Foreign Minister – that he was quitting for personal reasons.

Dr. Dore Gold has served as Director of the Foreign Ministry since June 2015. Gold has served with Netanyahu in various capacities for nearly a quarter century, including as Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations during Netanyahu’s first term as Prime Minister in the 1990s.

Following the announcement, Gold thanked the Prime Minister, and promised to support him going forward.

“I thank the Prime Minister for putting his confidence in me, and I will continue to put myself at his disposal going forward for any mission he will place on me in the future.”

Regarding his term as Director, Gold said the position “was personal and professional pinnacle in my years of service on the political front. I offer my thanks to the professional workers who gave so much in the Foreign Ministry, with whom we continued Israel’s diplomatic struggle.”

“During my tenure as Director [of the Foreign Ministry], we saw a blossoming of foreign relations, led by the Prime Minister’s [efforts]. I feel a sense of pride in being a part of that. I wish my successor well.”