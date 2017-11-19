Over a thousand people gather in protest of upcoming demolitions





Over a thousand people from all over Israel participated on Saturday night in an event supporting the residents of Elazar's Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood.

Participants called on the Israeli government to legalize the neighborhood and prevent the upcoming expulsions and destruction.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Neeman said, "The best of our youth has come to support Netiv Ha'avot. Hundreds of youth have come to dance and eat a melaveh malka (Saturday night meal) organized by Ofra's youth. Come support us!"

A spokesperson from Netiv Ha'avot Headquarters said, "Our struggle continues, and approximately a thousand people have come to the carpentry shop, calling on the government to regulate the absurdity, legalize the neighborhood, and prevent the needless destruction of these homes. This event was organized by Netiv Ha'avot's youth. Supporters are streaming to the site 24 hours a day."

Elazar resident Uri Walfastel, who arrived on Saturday night to join those barricaded in the carpentry shop, said, "We are gathering in a building slated for destruction, to show that we will not relinquish the land of Israel and that we will fight for this land. We are here 24 hours a day, and we will remain here until this horrific suffering has ended."

"I call on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to stop the destruction and the families' suffering."

The Supreme Court in December 2016 ordered the destruction of Elazar's Netiv Ha'avot neighborhood, after an unclaimed strip of land was found to run through it.

In September, the State informed the Supreme Court that it supported the petition of the residents of six houses slated for demolition to have only the small sections of their homes which were built on privately owned land demolished. However, in October, the Supreme Court rejected the residents' request and ordered the homes destroyed completely.