Two Hamas terrorists die in tunnel collapses

Two Hamas terrorists died in separate tunnel collapses in Gaza overnight Thursday, the group said on Friday, according to AFP.

Khalil al-Dimyati, 32, and Yusef Abu Abed, 22, were killed after two "resistance tunnels" collapsed, Hamas said, referring to tunnels used for military purposes.

It did provide details of the locations or causes of the collapses, but confirmed the two men were members of Hamas's armed wing.

A security source told AFP one collapse was in Gaza City, while the other was near the city of Khan Yunis.

Since Israel’s counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Hamas has been busily reconstructing its terror tunnel network breaching into Israeli territory.

A senior Israeli security official estimated several months ago that the terror group continues to dig 10 kilometers in tunnels leading into Israel per month.

The IDF and the Israel Security Agency (ISA or Shin Bet) recently exposed significant infrastructures belonging to Hamas in Gaza, including terrorist tunnels intended to be used as hideouts for terrorists and for the transfer of weapons.

The group then blatantly denied it is burrowing terror tunnels underneath the homes of civilians in Gaza, saying allegations it does are "lies and rumors".

Several dozen Hamas members have died in tunnel collapses in the past year.

