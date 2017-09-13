Paraguayan President: We like Israel very much

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday met with Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes, who came to Buenos Aires especially for the meeting.

"I think you're a great friend and I think that there is a lot of potential in the cooperation that we have for the betterment of both our peoples and to help, to the extent that Israel can offer its experience in technology, agriculture, water, security, all the matters that we've discussed and will discuss,” Netanyahu told Cartes.

Cartes replied, "We are working very good, though I think that there is much more to do. Relations are like a muscle, you have to practice and work every day. But you have to know that we like you very much."

Netanyahu is currently on a state visit to Latin America. Earlier on Tuesday, he met Argentinian President Mauricio Macri and discussed the nuclear deal with Iran.

"Our position is straightforward- this is a bad deal. Either fix it or scrap it. This is Israel's position," Netanyahu said following the meeting.

Netanyahu, who is the first sitting Israeli Prime Minister to visit a Latin American country, visited the sites of two terrorist attacks against the Jewish community of Buenos Aires which have been linked to Iran.

He participated in a wreath-laying ceremony for the 29 victims of the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy and also visited the AMIA Jewish community building, where 89 people were murdered in the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentina's history in 1994.