Netanyahu lands in Argentina

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu arrived in Argentina Monday, following a 20 hour flight from Ben Gurion airport.

Netanyahu will begin his four day visit to Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico with a visit to the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, which was destroyed in a terrorist bombing in 1992. The Prime Minister will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony for the 29 victims of the attack.

Netanyahu will then visit the AMIA Jewish community building, where 89 people were murdered in the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentina's history in 1994.

After paying his respects to the terror victims, Netanyahu will meet with representatives of Argentina's Jewish community. Argentina boasts the largest Jewish community in Latin America at 200,000.

Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to visit Latin America. The Prime Minister noted the historic significance of the trip before boarding the plane Sunday. We are leaving now on an historic visit. This is the first time a sitting Prime Minister has visited South America and Central America. We will begin our visit in Argentina. I asked the families of Foreign Ministry employees who perished in the large terrorist attack in Buenos Aires to join me."

Following his visit to Latin America, Netanyahu will travel to New York City on Friday to attend the UN General Assembly session. The prime minister is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump in New York.