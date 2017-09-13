U.S. Supreme Court restores Trump travel ban

Supreme Court grants Trump request to continue to bar most refugees under travel ban.

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a request by the Trump administration to continue to bar most refugees under its travel ban, CNN reports.

The court blocked a federal appeals court ruling from last week that would have exempted refugees who have a contractual commitment from resettlement organizations from the travel ban while the justices consider its legality. The ruling could impact roughly 24,000 people.

Trump’s order bars people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S.

The travel ban in question is an updated order issued by the President after his initial order was dismissed by the court.

The order is temporary, until proper vetting procedures – a central campaign promise of Trump’s – can be implemented.

The issue concerning the scope of the travel ban has been ricocheting through the courts since last spring when the Supreme Court allowed Trump's ban to go into effect except for those with a "bona fide" relationship to the United States.

The justices did not explain their reasoning, although it took five justices to make the decision, noted CNN.

The court is expected to take up the legality of the travel ban on October 10.