Trump reveals revised executive order on travel from 6 nations

Revised travel ban reduces number of states affected from 7 to 6, includes new exceptions.

The administration of US President Donald Trump revealed the revised executive order restricting immigration from six Muslim majority countries the President intends to sign Monday.

The ban on visa seekers is to last 90 days, while the US refugee program will be suspended for 120 days.

The new executive order leaves Iraq out of the list of countries which are included in the travel ban. Iraq was one of seven countries which was included in the original order.

The original order was overturned by a US federal judge in Washington State.

The order also includes exceptions which were not included in the original order, such as legal permanent US residents, dual nationals who use the passports of another country, and individuals who have been granted asylum or refugee status.

“The United States has the world’s most generous immigration system, yet it has been repeatedly exploited by terrorists and other malicious actors who seek to do us harm,” the fact sheet for the executive order stated.