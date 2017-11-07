Former Navy commander questioned by police

Former Marine Commander Maj. Gen. (res.) Eliezer (Mari) Marom is the senior officer who has been interrogated since this morning (Tuesday) in the police in the framework of the "3000 Affair", which was dubbed the "Submarine Affair".

Marom was interrogated in the police Lahav 433 unit on suspicion that money originating in bribes was transferred to bank accounts owned by others involved in the affair.

It was further examined whether former General Marom, who was interrogated in the economic unit, demanded the replacement of Yeshayahu Barkat, who until that deal was a representative of the German company.

Last night it was reported that Israeli Police froze the bank accounts of interrogees in the affair, as well as Marom's account, which was first audited today.

Yesterday morning, six suspects were detained for questioning. In the evening, the court extended the detention of three of the suspects: Miki Ganor, the mediator in the submarine deal, Avriel Bar Yosef, former deputy head of the National Security Council, who played a key role in preparing the opinion on the submarine acquisition; and Ronen Shemer, an attorney in Ganor's office.