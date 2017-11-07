Watch: Terrorist's funeral turns into incitement demonstration

Road near Tekoa blocked due to funeral of the terrorist who carried out an attack in the area yesterday. This is how it looked.





Loading....





Video by Moshe Margaliyot

The IDF on Tuesday evening returned to the Palestinian Authority the body of the terrorist who carried out an attack in Gush Etzion on Monday, lightly wounding an IDF soldier lightly.

After the body was returned, a mass funeral was held for the terrorist which eventually turned into an inciting demonstration against Israel.

Monday’s attack took place near Tekoa. The terrorist rammed his car into a fortified position used by soldiers guarding the popular hitchhiking spot. A streetlight was hit and knocked down in the attack, striking the soldier.

The terrorist then attempted to stab officers after he exited his vehicle. He was shot and killed by security forces after he lunged at them while brandishing a knife.

Just last week, Jerusalem District Commander Yoram Halevi ordered the cancellation of the funeral procession of an Arab resident of eastern Jerusalem, during which participants waved Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags, shouted slogans against Israel and violated public order.