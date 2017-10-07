Terror attack in Gush Etzion

A ramming attack has been reported in the Gush Etzion region south of Jerusalem Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the T junction which links highways 3156 and 356, near the towns of Maale Amos and Tekoa in eastern Gush Etzion.

MDA has reported that a 20-year old soldier was injured in the attack.

According to an initial investigation into the attack, the attack rammed his car into a fortified position used by soldiers guarding the popular hitchhiking spot. A streetlight was hit and knocked down in the attack, striking the soldier.

The soldier was treated on the scene, then evacuated to a Jerusalem hospital. He has been listed in moderate stable condition.

MDA first responder Zachi Yahav described the soldier’s injuries: “When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young man roughly 20 years old, fully conscious, who had suffered contusions on his upper and lower limbs as a result of the car crash.”

“With the help of an IDF medical unit that was at the scene, we provided him medical treatment, loaded him into an ambulance, and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate stable condition while we continued to treat him.”

United Hatzalah reported that the terrorist attempted to stab officers after he exited his vehicle.

The terrorist was shot and killed by security forces after he lunged at them while brandishing a knife.