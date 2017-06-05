Jordanians protest in support of Palestinian hunger strikers

Hundreds of Jordanians protest in Amman in support terrorists on a hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

Hundreds of Jordanians on Friday staged a protest after weekly Muslim prayers in support of Palestinian Arab terrorists on a hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

The demonstration was organized by the Jordanian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and youth organizations, reported AFP.

Marchers in downtown Amman chanted slogans praising about 1,000 terrorists who are fasting in a protest launched on April 17 by Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti.

"Oh prisoners, you are heroes, you are the flame of the struggle," they chanted.

Others held up signs saying: "The will of our prisoners is stronger than your terrorism". Some waved Palestinian and Jordanian flags as well as the colors of the Muslim Brotherhood chapter of Jordan, according to AFP.

The march took off from Al-Husseini mosque in central Amman and wound up near the municipality building, located about one kilometer (0.6 miles) away, before breaking up peacefully.

The terrorists on hunger strike demand improved conditions, including family visits, better medical care and phone access.

Jailed terrorists have often used hunger strikes as a pressure tactic aimed at forcing Israel to improve the conditions of their imprisonment or release them out of fear for their lives. Israel has several times in the past caved to the pressure and released some hunger strikers.

On Thursday the Arab League, of which Jordan is a member, called on the United Nations to open an international probe into alleged "violations" made against terrorist prisoners in Israeli jails.

The protest in Jordan follows a protest in Ramallah earlier this week in support of the hunger strikers.

