Arab League to UN: Investigate Israel

Arab League calls on UN to open an international inquiry in to "violations" by Israel against terrorist prisoners.

The Arab League on Thursday called on the United Nations to open an international inquiry in to alleged "violations" by Israel against terrorist prisoners in Israeli jails.

The pan-Arab body "invites the United Nations and its relevant specialized agencies to send an international commission of inquiry to Israeli prisons," representatives said in a resolution adopted Thursday and quoted by AFP.

The commission would "view the violations being committed against the prisoners of war," and to press international actors to compel Israel to abide by the Geneva convention.

The resolution comes amid a mass hunger strike by terrorist prisoners over demands ranging from improved medical care to greater access to telephone calls.

The terrorist prisoners, led by Fatah leader and archterrorist Marwan Barghouti, launched the hunger strike on April 17, but has since showed signs of weakening.

Barghouti is serving five life sentences in an Israeli prison for his role in planning suicide terror attacks during the second intifada from 2000 to 2005.

Those taking part are ingesting only water and salt.

The Arab League also demanded all "relevant international institutions and bodies" to "intervene immediately and urgently to compel the Israeli government to apply international humanitarian law," according to the resolution.

It "condemned the Israeli occupation authorities in their ongoing detention of thousands of Palestinian prisoners... including children, women, and political leaders and elected representatives".

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit previously urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to intervene and halt what it called Israeli authorities' "abuse" of Palestinian prisoners.

Jailed terrorists have often used hunger strikes as a pressure tactic aimed at forcing Israel to improve the conditions of their imprisonment or release them out of fear for their lives. Israel has several times in the past caved to the pressure and released some hunger strikers.

Some 1,550 Palestinian Arabs imprisoned in Israel ended a hunger strike in May 2012, in exchange for a package of measures which would allow visits from relatives in Gaza and the transfer of detainees out of solitary confinement.