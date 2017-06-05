Putin and Abbas to meet next Thursday

Russian President and PA chairman to meet on May 11 in Sochi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas will meet on May 11, the PA envoy to Russia Hafiz Nofal told the TASS news agency on Thursday.

"The meeting will take place in Sochi on May 11," he said.

Nofal added the two men will discuss the results of the Arab League summit in Amman, with special attention paid to the Palestinian issue and the struggle against terrorism, as well as Abbas's meeting this past week with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The Russian and Palestinian leaders will also discuss bilateral relations and intra-Palestinian reconciliation," Nofal told TASS.

Russia has expressed an interest in mediating Israel-PA peace talks which have been frozen since 2014.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said several months ago that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to host an Israeli-Palestinian summit to revive the talks.

Several days later, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Putin held a telephone conversation in which they discussed the peace process, among other things, though a Kremlin spokesman later clarified there was "nothing concrete" yet on a meeting between Abbas and Netanyahu.

Most recently, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said his country is waiting for Israeli and Palestinian Arab proposals on holding a direct meeting between Abbas and Netanyahu.

