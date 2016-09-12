Russia waiting for Israel, PA proposals for peace summit

Russian official says his country is waiting for Israeli and PA proposals on holding a direct meeting between Abbas and Netanyahu.

Russia is waiting for Israeli and Palestinian Arab proposals on holding a direct meeting between Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Thursday.

According to the Sputnik news agency, Bogdanov said that Netanyahu and Abbas have expressed interest in holding talks in Moscow.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal on organizing an Israeli-Palestinian summit in Moscow with participation of Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Mahmoud Abbas is still on the table,” said the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.

“Both sides expressed interest in holding such an event. We now await proposals on mutually acceptable timeframes for holding such a meeting," he added.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said several months ago that Putin wanted to host an Israeli-Palestinian summit to revive peace talks that have been stalled since 2014.

Several days later, Netanyahu and Putin held a telephone conversation in which they discussed the peace process, among other things, though a Kremlin spokesman later clarified there was "nothing concrete" yet on a meeting between Abbas and Netanyahu.

The comments from Moscow come as France is also trying to reignite stalled peace talks through an international summit which will convene later this month.

Israel has long opposed the French initiative, saying that the only way to reach a peace agreement is through direct talks with the PA.

The PA, however, refuses direct negotiations with Israel and has instead chosen to impose preconditions on such talks.