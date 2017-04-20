Terrorist hunger strike beginning to weaken

A mass hunger strike initiated earlier this week by Arab terrorists held in Israeli prisons showed signs of weakening on Thursday, when roughly 100 of the 1,000 participating security prisoners and convicts broke the strike to eat.

Prison officials have encouraged hunger striking terrorists to abandon their efforts, offering them food throughout the week.

Some prisoners engaged in the hunger strike were revealed to have concealed quantities of sugar and salt, which they were consuming in small amounts to enable them to maintain the appearances of the strike, a senior security official told Arutz Sheva.

Despite several demonstrations and mass prayers in solidarity with the hunger strikers, the terrorists have not gained significant backing within the Palestinian Authority as hoped for, the security official added.

The hunger strike was promoted in an opinion piece published in The New York Times on Sunday by Fatah Tanzim terrorist leader and mass-murderer Marwan Barghouti. Despite the extensive press coverage, the hunger strike has garnered little support in the Arab street and has divided the PA leadership.