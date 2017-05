Watch: Justin Bieber arrives in Israel Canadian pop icon arrives in Israel ahead of scheduled show. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Justin Bieber Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber on Tuesday arrived in Israel ahead of a scheduled show. Bieber will perform at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. Bieber last performed in Israel in 2011 in front of 23,000 admiring fans. During his short career, Bieber has been nominated for three Grammy prizes and won one, and has been the recipient of numerous American Music and Teen Choice Awards. He is also the recipient of an unprecedented eighteen MTV Europe Music Awards.