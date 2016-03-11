Justin Bieber to perform in Israel

Pop idol Justin Bieber is slated to perform in Israel in May next year. Bieber last performed in Israel in 2011.

Pop idol Justin Bieber is slated to perform in Yarkon Park next May, according to a Yediot Aharonot report Thursday morning. Israeli producers are negotiating final details with Bieber, but his arrival in Israel seems certain at present.

Bieber is being brought to Israel by Romanian producer Marcel Abraham, who is managing Bieber's European tour together with the Israeli Bluestone group. Abraham was also responsible for bringing Bob Dylan, Bon Jovi, and other groups to Israel, while Bluegroup brought Rihanna, One Republic, and others to the country.

Canadian-born Bieber, 22, last performed in Israel in 2011 in front of 23,000 admiring fans. Bieber, who began publishing Youtube impersonations of rappers and pop singers at the age of 13, was invited by talent manager Scooter Braun to Atlanta, where he met with the American rapper Usher, who co-starred in his hugely successful first album . Bieber's second album included the mega hit "Baby", one of the most viewed clips in Youtube's history with 1.4 billion hits.

During his brief career, Bieber has been nominated for three Grammy prizes and won one, as well as receiving numerous American Music and Teen Choice Awards. He is also the recipient of an unprecedented eighteen MTV Europe Music Awards.