Three women arrested in UK on terror charges

Three young women have been arrested in east London in connection with a security operation in the capital last week, according to British police.

The two 18-year-olds and one 19-year-old women were held under anti-terrorism laws on suspicion of the commission, preparation, and instigation of terrorist acts, according to a police report.

"The arrests were made as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation in connection with an address on Harlesden Road," police said in a statement, referring to the location of a raid by armed counter-terrorism officers in northwest London on Thursday evening.

Police said that the raid had disrupted an active militant plot.

Police in London also arrested an armed terrorist last week near Parliament who was suspected of planning an attack in the city . It was later revealed that the terrorist was on the Mavi Marmara ship, which was raided by Israeli soldiers in 2010 while trying to violate Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

On Monday the US State Department issued a travel alert for Europe, warning U.S. citizens to be aware of a continued threat of terrorist attacks throughout the continent.

In the alert, quoted by Reuters, the State Department cited recent incidents in France, Russia, Sweden and the United Kingdom. It added that the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups "have the ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks in Europe."