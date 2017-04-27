UK Parliament on lockdown after foiled terror attack

Terrorist captured just outside of UK Parliament one month after attack in Westminster left five dead.

Terrorist arrested outside UK Parliament in London on way to attack

An armed terrorist on his way to an attack in London was nabbed Thursday afternoon just outside of the UK Parliament.

Police put the area around Whitehall, the UK’s seat of government, on lockdown after the dramatic arrest, which took place just yards outside of the British Parliament.

Authorities say the 27-year old suspect was arrested just before 2:30 p.m. local time. The arrest was made after the suspect was detained for a “stop and search as part of an ongoing operation.”

The terrorist was reportedly carrying a pack full of knives of varying sizes. The suspect was arrested on terrorism charges and taken for questioning.

A security official told Reuters that the suspect was already known to anti-terrorist forces in the UK.

The incident comes a month after a terrorist, Khalid Masood, attacked pedestrians in Westminster, running down several with a rented SUV before stabbing several others. The attack left five dead and nearly 50 injured.