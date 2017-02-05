White House: Embassy move still 'being discussed'

The White House said Thursday that discussions are still underway about the possibility of moving the US embassy in Israel Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Asked by a reporter at Thursday’s White House press briefing whether the Trump administration was still considering moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, Spokesman Sean Spicer said, “That is still being discussed by staff.”

Spicer also addressed Trump’s upcoming meeting with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, noting that “The President’s ultimate goal is to establish peace in the region, so that’s the discussion he’s going to have with Abbas.” He said that Trump was looking to “work on and build” his relationship with Abbas, “with the ultimate goal that there is peace in that region between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.”

Regarding Jewish building in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem, Spicer said, “I’m sure that we’ll continue to have conversations with the Prime Minister, that will be something that the President will continue to discuss.”

Abbas is scheduled to meet with Trump in Washington on May 3. Last week, it was reported that preliminary plans were underway for Trump to visit Israel on May 22.