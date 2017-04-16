Abbas to meet President Trump next month

PA chairman to visit US President May 3 following meetings with US special envoy Jason Greenblatt. PLO official says 'settlers control WH.'

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 3 in Washington DC, a PA official confirmed.

The visit was confirmed to the Jerusalem Post on Sunday by top PA official Ahmad Majdalani. Other Israeli media outlets cited a report in the Jordanian newspaper Al Ghad, which quoted senior Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmad as saying the meeting would go ahead on May 3 and that that a PA delegation will travel to Washington on April 23 for preliminary meetings with the Trump administration.

Trump invited Abbas to the White House when the two leaders spoke for the first time in March. Abbas met last month in Ramallah with U.S. special peace envoy Jason Greenblatt, where he confirmed his commitment to a peaceful solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi, who has been involved in peace initiatives with Israel in the past, said on Saturday that “there are settlers in the White House,” Ynet reported.

“We used to say there were settlers in the Israeli coalition borne of the far right that detests Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims. But today we say there are settlers inside the White House,” she reportedly said.

“The administration has adopted the extreme Israeli position to the right of (Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin) Netanyahu and which supports the settlements,” she also reportedly said.