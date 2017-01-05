'Hamas invests all its resources in destroying Israel'

PM dismisses reports Hamas to drop call for destruction of Israel from charter, says actions or terror group say otherwise.

Israel responded with skepticism to reports that Hamas intends to remove the call for the destruction of Israel from the new policy document it is formulating.

"We see that Hamas continues to invest all its resources not only in preparations for war against Israel, but also in educating the children of Gaza to annihilate Israel," the prime minister's office said Monday evening.

"The day Hamas stops digging tunnels and diverts its resources to civilian infrastructure and stops educating to kill Israelis, it will be a real change - and that did not happen," Netanyahu's office said in response to the reports that Hamas is seeking a new direction.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan added that "the political platform 'published by Hamas is a false representation and a public relations exercise whose only purpose is to enlist international legitimacy. In practice, Hamas continues to promote terrorist attacks and wild incitement calling for the murder of Israelis and continues to refuse to recognize Israel's right to exist. "

"The international community must not treat the Hamas platform as a change in the policy of the movement, which acts in reality every day to murder Jews and Israelis indiscriminately, exploiting the civilian population in Gaza as human shields," Erdan said.

Arab media reported Monday afternoon that Hamas would remove the call to destroy Israel from the movement's coach, in order to improve relations with the Gulf states and Egypt.

In addition, Hamas will reportedly declare support for a Palestinian Arabstate along the 1967 lines without recognizing Israel's right to exist.