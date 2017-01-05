Hamas attempts to appease West with policy touch-up

Hamas will remove the call for Israel's destruction and disassociate itself from the Muslim Brotherhood in a new policy document to be issued today (Monday), Reuters quoted Gulf Arab sources as saying.

According to the report, the move appears aimed at improving relations with Gulf Arab states and Egypt, who have their own difficulties with the Muslim Brotherhood and label it as a terrorist organization.

It has been said that a tactic perceived is no tactic. In light of this, it remains to be seen whether Hamas' cosmetic changes to its charter will be sufficient to salve Western countries' conscience and continue official recognition of a murderous and degenerate organization that was invented to serve as an instrument by Arab ultranationalists for the eventual elimination of Israel.