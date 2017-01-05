Hamas thanks North Korea for threatening Israel

Hamas welcomes North Korea's threat against Israel and its support for the Palestinian people.

The Hamas terrorist organization on Sunday thanked North Korea for issuing a threat against Israel a day earlier.

"Hamas condemns the Israeli attack on Pyongyang and stresses that the occupation is the leader of evil," the group said, according to the Hebrew-language Walla! news website.

Hamas also said it appreciated the statements made by North Korea in condemnation of the “continuation of the occupation”, as well as its support for the Palestinian people "until it achieves its freedom."

On Saturday, North Korea's Defense Ministry threatened Israel after Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman told Walla! in an interview that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "a madman".

"That madman from North Korea is [Syrian President Bashar] Al-Assad's closest friend, and he's a friend of the Iranians, too. There is a pact of evil here, from North Korea, through Iran, to Syria and Hezbollah. These people, their entire purpose is to try to undermine the stability of the entire world. It's an extremist and insane group," said Liberman.

In response, North Korea said the "the irresponsible remarks of the Israeli defense minister are sordid and malicious behavior, and present a grave challenge to the DPRK (North Korea)."

"This is a cynical ploy to escape international condemnation for preventing peace in the Middle East, occupying Arab territories and committing crimes against humanity," it said.

"Israel would be well advised to think twice about the consequences of its smear campaign against the DPRK, meant to cover up its own crimes of occupying Arab territories and disturbing the peace process in the Middle East,” the statement said.

Liberman's comments followed North Korea's latest ballistic missile test. Officials said the test failed.

On April 16, North Korea attempted to launch a missile - but it blew up in the sea. Experts claim they may also have publicly displayed an ICBM during a parade marking the 105th birthday of North Korea's founder.