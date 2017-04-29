North Korea test-fires ballistic missile from north of Pyongyang. Officials say the test failed.

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile early on Saturday (local time) from a region north of its capital, Pyongyang, Reuters reported, citing the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

According to the report, the test appeared to have failed.

An official at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch but did not immediately have any further information. Yonhap said the missile appeared to have blown up a few seconds into flight.

Two U.S. officials confirmed the test to Fox News, adding the missile "broke up in flight" and the test has been deemed a failure.

The missile has been assessed to be a KN-17, a former Scud missile that officials believe is being tested to one day target ships, the report said.

The missile flew roughly 25 miles and was in the air for about 15 minutes, officials said.

The test came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the United Nations that failure to curb North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs could lead to 'catastrophic consequences'.

It also came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview that a "major, major conflict" with North Korea was possible over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

"There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely," Trump said, while stressing he wanted to peacefully resolve the crisis.

