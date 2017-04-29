'We had an opportunity to move the Embassy, and we blew it'

Justice Minister Shaked says Israel says someone 'swayed' Trump, delay in moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is 'huge loss.'

Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) spoke on Friday on Channel 2's "Meet the Israeli Press" program.

In the interview, Shaked spoke about the US' offer to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital in exchange for a two-state solution.

"I think it's hopeless. It's like banging your head against the wall," Shaked said. "It's a shame to waste time coming here in order to try to stitch together an agreement. The differences between Israel and the Palestinians are just too vast."

Speaking about US President Donald Trump's past offer to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, she said, "I thought we had an historical opportunity to divert [talk] from a two-state solution as proposed up to now - but it didn't happen."

"This is the reality, and I'm not analyzing it. I don't know who swayed the American government and president, but the fact is that it didn't happen."

Regarding the ultimatum Netanyahu gave to German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Shaked said, "The issue with Breaking the SIlence is that it does not operate fully from within Israel and does not care about investigating and improving the IDF."

"Breaking the Silence takes information and twists it. They make generalizations, and show half-truths. They place the IDF on display, and then slander it. They give BDS extra fuel. We should not have to suffer from this, and we do not have to agree to this."

Regarding the coalition crisis caused by the Supreme Court's decision to allow Tel Aviv businesses to remain open on Shabbat, Shaked said the religious and haredi parties had decided to accept the Court's decision - but to ensure it stayed within Tel Aviv.

"In a meeting of the religious and haredi parties, we all agreed that Tel Aviv cannot be changed," Shaked said. "The question is what happens in the rest of Israel. Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) suggested reverting the law to what it was before 1988. This would ensure every municipality requests permission of the Interior Minister to allow businesses to remain open on Shabbat."

Shaked recently appointed the first female Sharia judge, but said women will not be appointed to become members of the rabbinical court.

"You cannot force Jewish law on anyone," she said. "If it is possible according to halakha (Jewish law), then fine, If not, then not. I do not interpret halakha. The Chief Rabbis are the ones who are in charge of that, and if they say no, the answer is no. Women can run the rabbinical courts, and maybe a woman will be appointed to do so. There have already been women who took on the role temporarily."