Attempted stabbing attack on IDF soldiers

For second time in 24 hours, Arab terrorist attempts to stab IDF soldier at Shomron Brigade Junction.

An Arab terrorist on Wednesday afternoon attempted to carry out a terror attack near the Shomron (Samaria) Brigade Junction.

According to initial reports, the terrorist attempted to stab the soldiers, but they shot at him, injuring him.

None of the soldiers were harmed.

Another terror attack was attempted on Tuesday at the same location. The terrorist was shot and taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva for treatment.

On Monday, an 41-year-old Arab woman stabbed a female soldier at the Qalandiya checkpoint in northern Jerusalem.

"The Palestinian terrorist called me and asked for help. I came over to her and she asked that I help her exit the crossing. When I turned around, she pulled out a knife and stabbed me in the back," the wounded soldier said.