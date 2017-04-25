German Foreign Minister responds to Netanyahu's ultimatum

PM Netanyahu had warned German Foreign Minister that meeting with radical leftist group would lead to cancellation of visit with PM.

Germany’s Foreign Minister responded Tuesday morning to an ultimatum issued by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu Monday night, warning the German official that he would not be received by the Israeli government if he went through with a planned meeting with a radical left-wing organization.

Netanyahu issued the ultimatum to German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel Monday night, after it was revealed that Gabriel was slated to meet with radical leftist groups critical of the IDF, including Breaking the Silence.

"Choosing these meetings [with Peace Now] constitutes a defiant message against the policy of the government and against its leader personally, and Netanyahu thinks that a red line should be placed against the German officials," a senior political official told Channel 2.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with Gabriel, but has warned that the meeting will not go forward should Gabriel meet with Breaking the Silence members as planned.

Responding to Netanyahu’s ultimatum Tuesday, Gabriel told ZDF it would be “regrettable” to cancel, saying that if Netanyahu carried out the threat it would be a “remarkable event, to put it mildly.”

"Imagine if the Israeli Prime Minister ... came to Germany and wanted to meet people critical of the government and we said that is not possible ... That would be unthinkable."