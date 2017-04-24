Netanyahu issues ultimatum to German foreign minister

PM says German foreign minister can choose to meet with him or with Peace Now, but not both.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu presented an ultimatum Monday night to the German foreign minister, whom he is scheduled to meet with tomorrow.

Channel 2 reported that the minister, Sigmar Gabriel, was required to choose between a meeting with the prime minister and a meeting with the leaders of Peace Now set for him.

"Choosing these meetings [with Peace Now] constitutes a defiant message against the policy of the government and against its leader personally, and Netanyahu thinks that a red line should be placed against the German officials," political sources said.

Sources close to the German foreign minister have yet to respond.

Gabriel is a controversial firgure in the relations between Israel and Germany, which have been deteriorating in recent months.

He is a member of the Social Democratic Party and, before serving in his current post, wrote many articles on social media condemning Israel, which he called "an apartheid state." He refused to apologize for these statements, although he was asked to do so.

The German foreign minister is also one of the leaders of the foreign policy of the Merkel administration, and has worked to strengthen Germany's relations with Iran as much as possible after the lifting of sanctions from the rogue state.

The German media reported this morning that due to the deterioration in relations, Israel conveyed a clear message to the Merkel government that it is not interested in its involvement in attempts to renew contacts with the Palestinian Authority.