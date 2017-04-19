France foils pre-election terror attack

French security services arrest two men accused of plotting an attack, five days before presidential election.

French security services on Tuesday arrested two men accused of plotting an attack, just five days before the first round of the presidential election, AFP reports.

The men were arrested in the southern city of Marseille by agents from France’s domestic intelligence agency, according to the news agency.

French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl said the attack was to be carried out in the “next few days” by the two men, aged 23 and 29, who are known to be “radicalized”.

He gave no further details on the nature of the plot.

France has been rocked by a wave of deadly jihadist attacks which began on January 2015 and have killed more than 230 people. The country remains on high alert.

Last month, French authorities arrested four members of a family as part of a preliminary investigation in connection with a plot to carry out an attack

Prior to that, French police arrested three men suspected of planning a terror attack in raids in the Paris area, Marseille and the central city of Clermont-Ferrand.

In February, French police nabbed four members of an alleged terror cell believed to have been planning a suicide bombing in Paris.

More recently, the country expelled Swiss Islamist preacher Hani Ramadan, a grandson of the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, who posed "a serious threat to public order".