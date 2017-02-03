France: 4 family members suspected of terror plot

French authorities arrest four members of a family in connection with a plot to carry out an attack.

French authorities on Wednesday arrested four members of a family as part of a preliminary investigation in connection with a plot to carry out an attack, a judicial source said, according to Reuters.

The four were arrested in the Clichy-sous-Bois suburb, east of the capital Paris.

Bomb-making materials, including acetone and sulphuric acid, which can be used to make explosives, were found in a building in the neighborhood in January, according to Reuters.

DNA traces from the objects led police to the suspects, the source said.

France has been rocked by a wave of deadly jihadist attacks which began on January 2015, and remains on high alert.

Last week, French police arrested three men suspected of planning a terror attack in raids in the Paris area, Marseille and the central city of Clermont-Ferrand.

In February, French police nabbed four members of an alleged terror cell believed to have been planning a suicide bombing in Paris.

The arrests included a 16-year old girl in Montpellier, who was arrested by a special anti-terror unit.

At the beginning of February, a 29-year-old Egyptian armed with machetes attacked four soldiers on patrol outside the Louvre museum, crying “Allahu Akbar”.

He was shot and seriously injured by one of the soldiers.