Supreme Court: Taba Crossing will remain closed

Two Israelis petition Supreme Court for right to vacation in Sinai despite government decision to close crossing due to terror threats.

Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday approved Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz's (Likud) decision to close the Taba Crossing to Israelis wishing to exit Israel into Egypt.

The case was brought to the Supreme Court by two Israelis who wanted to vacation in Taba during the Pesach (Passover) holiday.

The Supreme Court's ruling leaves the decision of whether to allow the plaintiffs to visit Sinai in the hands of the Israeli government.

According to the Supreme Court, the infrastructure is not under debate and there was a justified reason to close the crossing to Israelis wishing to enter Sinai. However, the source of the government's decision was unclear, and the Supreme Court ordered the government submit an explanation in writing by April 27.

On April 10, the government decided to close Taba Crossing and not allow Israeli citizens to exit Israel to Sinai until after conclusion of the Pesach (Passover) holiday. However, Israelis are allowed to return from Sinai to Israel, and foreign citizens are be able to freely cross into Sinai.

The closure came after intelligence warned of ISIS plans to attack Israeli and Jewish tourists over Passover, immediately followed two terror attacks on Egyptian Coptic churches on Palm Sunday.