UN condemns Egypt church attacks

UN Security Council calls bombings of two Coptic churches in Egypt heinous and cowardly.

The UN Security Council on Sunday condemned the bombings of two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt, calling the attacks “heinous” and “cowardly”.

In a statement, the council urged all member states to cooperate with the Egyptian government in bringing to justice the perpetrators of the attacks, which were claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS).

“They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Egypt and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” the statement said.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” it added.

At least 43 people were killed in the bombings in Tanta and Alexandria which went off as worshipers were gathering to mark Palm Sunday.

Following the attacks, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency in the country.

Coptic Christians in Egypt have continuously been targeted by terrorist attacks.

In 2015, ISIS released a video purportedly showing the beheading of the Coptic Christians it had captured in the Libyan capital Tripoli.