Hamas arrests suspect in top terrorist's death

Hamas says it arrested suspect in killing of senior terrorist Mazan Faqha.

The Hamas terrorist group said on Monday it had arrested a suspect in the killing of its senior terrorist Mazan Faqha, i24news reports, citing a website linked to the group.

The report said the investigation into the killing will soon hand over a report to Yahiya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza.

Faqha was shot dead on March 24 near his home in Gaza. The shooter used a silencer, and shot four bullets, killing Faqha on the spot.

Hamas leaders were quick to blame Israel, threatening that the terror organization will "defeat Israel in the end."

Following Faqha’s death, Hamas released a video in which it threatened to eliminate senior Israeli officials.

The group has arrested dozens of Gazans in recent days on charges of collaborating with Israel following the killing of Faqha.

Last week, the Interior Ministry in Gaza announced a seven-day grace period during which the "agents" working for Israel could confess and turn themselves in, thereby receiving a lighter punishment.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)