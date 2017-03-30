Watch: Hamas threatens senior Israeli officials

New Hamas video threatens to eliminate Chief of Staff, Shin Bet chief, the head of the Mossad and Defense Minister Liberman.

Hamas on Wednesday published a video with threats to eliminate IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, Major General Aviv Kochavi, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan.

The video shows a sniper in a camouflaged uniform and then the senior Israeli officials are shown. The wording “the retribution will be according to the deed” appears in Hebrew and Arabic at the end of the video.

It comes days after the death of senior Hamas terrorist Mazen Faqha, who was shot dead in Gaza last Friday.

Hamas officials were quick to blame Israel for Faqha’s death and said they believe the killers received help from inside Gaza. Israel has not commented on the shooting.

Faqha, 38, was shot dead by unknown gunmen with four bullets from a pistol equipped with a silencer.

He was a senior Hamas official in Judea and Samaria who was behind many terrorist attacks against Israelis and was a senior member of the group’s so-called “military wing”.

Faqha was sentenced in 2003 to nine life terms after being convicted of sending a terrorist to carry out a suicide bombing attack. He was released as part of the 2011 Shalit deal and exiled to Gaza.