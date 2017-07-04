Pence thanks Netanyahu for Israel's support

Vice President Pence thanks Netanyahu for Israel's strong support for the American action in Syria.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday telephoned Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and thanked him, on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Israel's strong support for the American action in Syria.

The Vice President also updated the Prime Minister on the details of the action and its results.

Netanyahu reiterated the need to prevent the spread and use of chemical weapons, said a statement from Netanyahu's bureau.

Pence and Netanyahu emphasized the strength of the alliance between Israel and the U.S., the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, Netanyahu and other government officials expressed their support for Donald Trump's decision to launch a series of strikes in Syria Thursday night.

"In both word and action, President Trump sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated. Israel fully supports President Trump's decision and hopes that this message of resolve in the face of the Assad regime's horrific actions will resonate not only in Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere," Prime Minister Netanyahu said following the attack.

President Reuven Rivlin also expressed his support for the strikes.

"In the face of the terrible use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians, the clear and determined steps of the US Administration and Military under the leadership of President Trump, constitute a fitting and appropriate response to such unthinkable brutality," Rivlin said.

"In acting as it has, the United States serves as an example to the entire free world, which must support any step required to bring the atrocities in Syria to an end," he added.

