Israel, NATO powers back US strikes in Syria

US allies praise "courageous" decision to launch air strikes against Assad regime. PM says decision sends message to Iran and North Korea.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other government officials expressed their support for US President Donald Trump's decision to launch a series of air strikes in Syria Thursday night.

The USS Porter launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at the Ash Sha'irat air base in Homs province in western Syria. The planes which carried out a chemical weapons this week attack which drew global condemnation were launched from Ash Sha'irat.

"In both word and action, President Trump sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated. Israel fully supports President Trump's decision and hopes that this message of resolve in the face of the Assad regime's horrific actions will resonate not only in Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere," Prime Minister Netanyahu said following the attack.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin also expressed his support for the strikes.

"In the face of the terrible use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians, the clear and determined steps of the US Administration and Military under the leadership of President Trump, constitute a fitting and appropriate response to such unthinkable brutality," Rivlin said. "In acting as it has, the United States serves as an example to the entire free world, which must support any step required to bring the atrocities in Syria to an end."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said: "Assad's murderous regime continues to cross all lines. The US strike sent a strong message that this will no longer stand. The actions by our American allies serve as a beacon of morality for the entire international community."

Other allies of the US, including the UK, Japan, France, Turkey, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand expressed their support for the strikes.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande said in a joint statement Friday that "President Assad alone carries responsibility for these developments" due to his "repeated use of chemical weapons and his crimes against his own people."

The Turkish foreign ministry said that Turkey viewed the air strikes as a "very positive" development. In addition, Saudi Arabia praised the decision to launch the strikes as "extremely courageous."

Syrian rebel groups welcomed the US response as well, and expressed hope that US military action against the Assad regime will continue.

“The American strike against the killing tools used by Bashar al-Assad is the first step on the correct path to combating terrorism and we hope it will continue,” said Issam Raes, spokesman for the Southern Front rebel faction.