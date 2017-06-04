'She devoted her life to holiness'





Loading....





The funeral of Sarah Lucy Halimi H”yd (May G-d avenge her blood) who was murdered earlier this week in a terror attack in Paris, took place today, Thursday, at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem.

Her son, Yonatan Halimi, spoke at the ceremony. “It’s written in the Jewish code of law that you don’t eulogize in the month of Nissan, and you always said that if it’s written not to do it, don’t do it. But it’s not written that it’s forbidden to cry. The whole house of Israel will cry for the fire which G-d burned.”

“What did she feel in those final moments of her life towards that evil man? Mother, I am sure that you fought, because your whole life was a battle. A battle for mitzvot (Torah commandments), a battle for learning, a battle for education.”

When we read the weekly Torah portion about the sacrifices we didn’t understand that you are a Korban ‘Olah,’ devoted entirely to G-d. All her life, mother worried about our education, her whole life she devoted to teaching us the ways of holiness. She was a sacrifice of all of Israel. ‘An eternal flame will burn on the altar, it will not be extinguished.’ I can testify that she contained an eternal flame,” he added.

MK Michael Malchieli (Shas) said that Halimi had been murdered only because she was a Jew. “In every generation there are those who stand up and seek to destroy us,” he added, citing passages soon to be read at the “seder” ceremony of the first evening of Passover.

Paris police are checking suspicions that a 27-year-old Muslim murdered Halimi, following a confrontation in her apartment.

66-year-old Halimi was attacked by the terrorist as she slept in her bed. He stabbed her and pushed her from her third-story apartment to her death while shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

Halimi leaves behind a son who lives in Israel and two daughters who live in France. Her body was flown last night from Paris to Israel for burial today in Jerusalem.