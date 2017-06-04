'They tried to cover up the terror attack'

Jewish woman in Paris attacked by Muslim terrorist and thrown from the third story to her death. The murderer shouted 'Allahu Akbar.'

Paris police are checking suspicions that a 27-year-old Muslim murdered his Jewish neighbor, Sarah Lucy Halimi, following a confrontation in her apartment.

According to a report in Yediot Aharonot, 66-year-old Halimi was attacked by the terrorist as she slept in her bed. He stabbed her and pushed her from her third-story apartment to her death while shouting “Allahu Akbar.”

Halimi is to be laid to rest today, Thursday, at 11:30 at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem. Her family asked that the public come and pay final respects.

Halimi was found lifeless on Monday night outside her apartment in Paris. Neighbors told police that, at a late hour of the night, the terrorist ascended to the third floor of the apartment complex, yelled “Allahu Akbar” and acted wildly before pushing Halimi to her death.

During the police investigation, the terrorist asserted that the Koran had commanded him to murder her. He was sent for psychiatric evaluations.

Halimi’s family says the incident was a terror attack and blames police for trying to silence the murder for political reasons related to elections in France.

Sarah Lucy Halimi leaves behind a son who lives in Israel and two daughters who live in France. Her body was flown last night from Paris to Israel and is to be brought today for burial in Jerusalem.