White House blames Obama for chemical attack

Trump administration responds Tuesday to chemical attack in Syria, blaming former President Obama for not responding to previous attack.

The White House stated Tuesday that the Obama administration is responsible for creating conditions allowing for the chemical attack in the Idlib province.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told a briefing that "These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the last administration's weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a 'red line' against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing."

This morning it was reported that the Assad regime had bombed the Idlib province from the air with chemical weapons, killing 100 and wounding 400 more people. The city of Idlib is still in the hands of rebel forces.

A human rights organization in Syria quoted medical sources who treated victims of the attack as saying that the wounded were suffering from fainting spells and suffocation. Others were suffering from palpitations and other symptoms of gas attacks.

It was later reported that the hospital to which the wounded were evacuated was also bombed. The Assad regime denied that it had used chemical weapons in the attack.