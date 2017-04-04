Chemical attack in Syria

At least 100 killed in chemical weapons attack in northern Syrian city of Idlib.

An attack involving chemical weapons in the northern Syrian city of Idlib Tuesday morning killed roughly 100 people and left hundreds more injured.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claims that fighter jets struck the town of Khan Sheikhoun, a suburb of the city of Idlib in northwest Syria.

The attacks, say the Observatory, included use of chemical agents which killed dozens of civilians, including women and children.

Social media sites including Twitter were inundated with pictures of people reportedly killed or wounded by the chemical attack.

The rebel-controlled Idlib district has a Sunni majority as well as a significant Christian minority.

According to the Observatory, victims of the chemical attack Tuesday are suffering from symptoms including vomiting, fainting, and foaming at the mouth. Those killed, say the Observatory, died of asphyxiation.