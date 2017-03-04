Woman rescued from Arab husband: The suffering was indescribable

29-year old Israel woman converted to Islam after meeting her husband. But life in his village soon became a nightmare.

The anti-assimilation group Yad L’Achim has reported a significant increase in the number of requests for assistance in the weeks before the Passover holiday.

One recent call to Yad L’Achim’s office from a young woman led to the rescue of her and her children from an Arab village last Sunday.

“That Sunday morning we received a telephone call from a young woman who said that she cannot live like this anymore, that her husband’s violent behavior towards her was too much,” said Suri Kostalitz from Yad L’Achim.

“Neta”, 29, says that as a teenager she met an Arab man and converted to Islam. About 10 years ago Neta and the young man got married, and she has lived with him and his family in an Arab village ever since.

“Life with my husband was always very hard. Of course before the wedding I didn’t see anything. He always spoiled me and took care of me, but immediately after the wedding life became difficult, and things only got worse as time went on.”

Neta had three children with her husband, who placed arbitrary restrictions on what she could and could not do for htem.

“At a certain point my husband wouldn’t let me buy the children food, so I withdrew a little money from the bank without his permission to buy the children some food. Since then, everyone in the village has decided to simply ignore me. Even living with my in-laws has become a kind of indescribable suffering.”

The abuse Neta suffered increased dramatically in the days prior to her rescue by Yad L’Achim, with her husband even attempting to throw her out of the house without her children.

“I felt that I need to get out, so I called Yad L’Achim.”

On the day of her escape, a Yad L’Achim security team picked Neta and her children up at the entrance to their village and drove them to a police station, where Neta filed a complaint against her husband for his violent abuse.

Neta and her children were then provided with an apartment and social worker to assist their transition.