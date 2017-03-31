UN 'disappointed and alarmed' by approval of new town

UN says government decision to establish new town for former residents of Amona 'threatens peace and undermines the two-state solution.'

A spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the Israeli Security Cabinet’s approval last night of a new town for the former residents of the destroyed Samaria community of Amona

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed "disappointment and alarm" at the announcement.

"The Secretary General has consistently stressed that there is no Plan B for Israelis and Palestinians to live together in peace and security. He condemns all unilateral actions that, like the present one, threaten peace and undermine the two-state solution," he said.

On Thursday night, the Security Cabinet unanimously approved the building of a new community in the Shilo Valley for the former residents of Amona.

The residents praised the decision. "We are happy that our just struggle and adherence to the justice of our path has led to many achievements (the Regulation Law, the prevention of the destruction of thousands of homes, etc.), but the culmination of all this is the breakthrough in the establishment of a new community in Judea and Samaria, after more than 20 years in which none were established in Judea and Samaria. We pray that this will be the first of many new communities in Judea, Samaria and the entire country," they said.